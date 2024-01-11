InMobi to lay off 125 employees globally for AI-led restructuring

Adtech firm, InMobi is set to reduce its global workforce by 5% as it embraces an AI-first strategy, according to reports. The company is looking forward to adopting a complete AI approach and may sack 125 employees accounting for the company's worldwide workforce of 2500.
This expected cutdown is likely to happen by the end of this month. InMobi aims to introduce automation to streamline its processes leading to the realignment of its employees across different geographical locations. This includes AI-based customer interaction, communication, sales and business processes that are presently handled by employees without advanced technological assistance.
“As artificial intelligence (AI) has been sweeping the world, the market needs and the expectations that our customers — brands, agencies and developers — have of us, are changing rapidly. The products for addressing the market needs and customer expectations, the skill sets for delivering those products and the go-to-market strategies are going to be significantly different from those of the past decade,” an InMobi spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.
The report also said that these changes at the organisation level are a proactive step to address the above needs, stay competitive and win globally in this decade and beyond.
Backed by Google, Jio Platforms and Mithril Capital, the tech company has two organisations under its umbrella namely InMobi Ads and Glance. InMobi reported a net profit of INR 113.2 crore for 2022-23, up from INR 24.5 crore in the previous fiscal, according to its filing with the Registrar of Companies. Revenue increased 41.7% to Rs 589.57 crore from Rs 415.93 crore during this period.
This comes after Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications, has laid off over 1,000 employees across multiple units with the impacted roles being replaced by artificial intelligence-led automation. As per reports, Google also has plans to lay off 30,000 employees from ad sales since its AI-powered campaign planner, Performance Max, can create ads that require no human intervention.