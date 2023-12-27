Google to layoff 30,000 employees from ad sales for its AI-powered services

Tech giant Google is planning to layoff 30,000 employees from its ad sales unit after making some advancements in Artificial Intelligence. This announcement was made by Google's president of the Americas and Global Partners Sean Downey last week as per reports.
It is said that new AI innovations made by the company can automatically suggest and create ads that will perform well for customers, requiring no human intervention and turning the ad sales unit redundant.
The company launched its AI-powered campaign planner ‘Performance Max’ in 2021 which has been updated with generative AI-based features at the I/O event this year. The upgrade aims to make it easier for the planner to create custom ads and scale them.
The report notes that a growing number of advertisers have now adopted Performance Max, which has eliminated the need for employees who specialise in selling ads for Google services like YouTube, Search, Display, Discover, Gmail and Maps.
The tech giant fired 12,000 employees earlier in the year, making it the biggest layoff in the company's history. This news comes at a time when financial technology company Paytm has laid off over 1,000 employees across multiple units including operations and marketing in place of AI.