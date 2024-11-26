Innocean India secures media mandate for Narayana Health

Innocean India, a marketing agency and part of the Global Innocean Network, has secured the consolidated media mandate for Narayana Health.
In an era where both online and offline media platforms dominate communication, ensuring timely and effective delivery of critical healthcare messages is paramount. With its experience in media planning and execution, the agency aims to strengthen the brand's connection with its audience.
Commenting on the new partnership, Dr. Ashish Bajaj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, (CMO) Narayana Health, said, "We are delighted to partner with Innocean India for our media mandate. Their innovative approach to media planning and execution is exactly what we need to elevate our brand and expand our reach. We are confident that their expertise will play a pivotal role in achieving our objectives and making a significant impact on the healthcare landscape."
Reacting to the win, Jaeho Yoo, Managing Director (MD), Innocean India said, "Innocean India is honoured to partner with Narayana Health, a leader in the healthcare industry. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to help Narayana Health reach new heights in the healthcare industry. We will strive to introduce and collaborate on innovative media solutions through close cooperation with Innocean headquarters in Korea."
"Our partnership with Narayana Health is a pivotal step in Innocean’s 2.0 journey. In today's evolving healthcare landscape, the media plays a more critical role than ever in reaching and engaging patients. By leveraging the power of strategic media planning and execution, we aim to amplify Narayana Health's commitment to providing quality healthcare with best-in-class facilities to millions across India. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of driving meaningful impact through innovative media solutions," added Santosh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Innocean India.