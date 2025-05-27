Instamart unveils new brand identity, launches standalone app

Instamart, the quick commerce service operated by Swiggy, has introduced a new visual identity and launched a standalone app, marking a shift toward establishing itself as a distinct brand.
Originally launched five years ago as part of Swiggy, Instamart now operates in over 120 Indian cities, offering more than 35,000 products and serving millions of monthly users. The service has been positioned by Swiggy as a potential growth driver, with the company indicating it expects Instamart to eventually surpass its core food delivery business in scale.
The rebranding includes a new primary brand colour—blue—intended to convey reliability and speed. Despite the changes, the Swiggy 'S-Pin' icon remains part of the branding, maintaining a link to the platform’s origins.
The updated identity will be rolled out across app interfaces, packaging, delivery bags, and marketing materials in the coming weeks.
Mayur Hola, Head of Brand, Swiggy said, "Instamart's promise has grown beyond grocery categories, tier 1 cities and food delivery users. It’s become a service with its own voice, its own loyal users, and a role in everyday life that’s both personal and essential. This rebrand is not just a visual shift, it’s a declaration: Instamart has grown beyond its origins, while still being backed by the trust of Swiggy. The new identity reflects Instamart’s as a standalone brand, one that is innovating across speed, selection, and daily convenience.”