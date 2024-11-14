Intel's CMO Roshni Das moves on

After an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades, Roshni Das has announced her departure from Intel, where she most recently served as Vice President, Global Marketing Innovation and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the India region. Das shared the news of her resignation on LinkedIn, marking the end of a 19-year tenure at the global tech giant.
Das joined Intel India in 2005 and steadily climbed the ranks, holding pivotal positions that demonstrated her expertise in marketing and leadership. Her journey at Intel included overseeing both country-specific and Asia-Pacific regional roles, where she gained extensive experience in managing complex, multi-market strategies. As Regional CMO and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, Das was responsible for strengthening Intel’s brand across more than 12 markets, including India, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Her mandate focused on enhancing the corporate brand narrative through a mix of global and local storytelling while driving product preference for Intel’s comprehensive portfolio—ranging from client solutions to data-centric technologies.
In her most recent role, Das spearheaded the establishment of the Global Marketing Innovation function, in addition to her ongoing responsibilities for India region marketing. During her tenure, Das championed marketing strategies that bridged customer insights with innovative storytelling, aligning with business goals.
Prior to her long-standing career at Intel, Das held roles in Product Marketing Manager, Credit Cards Division at Standard Chartered Bank, where she managed a portfolio of credit card and financial products. She also worked at Lowe Lintas as Brand Services Manager.
Das plans to take a brief sabbatical to “sharpen new skills, travel, spend time with loved ones, and be back to the corporate world in 2025,” as she noted in her LinkedIn announcement. Reflecting on her time at Intel, she shared, “I have had an incredible run, and I leave with much pride in this iconic company and what it has enabled me to accomplish.”
With over 25 years of cross-functional experience in sales and marketing, spanning brand management, product marketing, customer alliance management, and strategic execution, Das’ career journey stands as a testament to her expertise and leadership.