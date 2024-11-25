Interactive Avenues elevates Jobin Jose to Director

Interactive Avenues has elevated Jobin Jose to the position of Director. With over 10 years of experience in digital media, Jose has been with the organisation for more than six years, contributing to a range of campaigns across industries.
Before his promotion, Jose was Associate Director, where he led digital strategies for Mahindra’s automotive division. His projects included planning Mahindra’s sponsorship for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and overseeing the digital launch campaigns for the Scorpio-N and XUV400 SUVs, as well as its electric vehicle portfolio.
Jose’s career includes roles at organisations such as Sharekhan, Ogilvy, WATConsult, and PHD. At PHD, he managed media planning for Hindustan Unilever’s personal care brands, while at WATConsult, he has also handled campaigns for Vivo India.
At Interactive Avenues, Jose has been responsible for media planning, campaign execution, and digital strategy development. His work has spanned a variety of client portfolios, involving sponsorships, product launches, and large-scale advertising initiatives.
In his new role as Director, Jose will oversee strategic projects and lead digital media campaigns for key accounts.