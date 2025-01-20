Advertisment
Interactive Avenues wins 12th ‘Digital Agency of the Year’ award by IAMAI

The agency won 22 awards at IAMAI’s India Digital Awards, including 10 Gold, 7 Silver, and 5 Bronze across various categories.

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has clinched the ‘Best Digital Agency of the Year’ (Gold), with a total of 22 awards at the Internet & Mobile Association of India’s (IAMAI) India Digital Awards.

The agency bagged a total of 10 Gold, 7 Silver, and 5 Bronze across numerous categories. Their award-winning work included campaigns for brands, including ITC, Amazon Prime Video, Kenvue, Mahindra Rise, Mahindra Automotive, Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance, The Oberoi Group, Lodha Group, LT Foods (Daawat), Sony India, Kohler, Senco Gold, Magica Sports Ventures (Tamil Thalaivas), Capri Sports (UP Warriorz), and others.

Commenting on the triumph, Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues, said, “We are thrilled to be honoured with this award by IAMAI for the 12th time, the win cements our agency’s legacy of innovation, excellence, and client-centricity. We dedicate this achievement to our stellar teams, clients, and partners, who collectively pushed the boundaries of digital marketing to make this brilliant victory possible.”

The awards were presented during the India Digital Summit in New Delhi, where IAMAI recognised contributions to digital innovation through the India Digital Awards (IDA). Established in 2009, IDA acknowledges organisations that have achieved results using digital as a medium.

 

