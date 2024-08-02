IPG Health’s Studio Rx boosts campaign production with Adobe Firefly & Custom Models

Studio Rx, part of the IPG Health network, is a global production company that partners with the world's healthcare brands to deliver impactful and innovative marketing content. When Studio Rx decided to embark on its own digital rebranding, it leveraged its expertise in generative AI to make the campaigns come to life.
Studio Rx utilised Adobe Firefly and Custom Models, which its holding company Interpublic Group (IPG) has adopted across the global network—powering both client work and internal marketing campaigns. The production company implemented an entirely new brand identity in weeks, using Firefly to streamline and enhance its creative efforts.
The campaign was centred around a family of characters named the “Rxies.” In 10 days, over 20 new Rxie assets were created and launched on the website. While the initial goal was to boost productivity and efficiency, the production company shortened the typically time-intensive process while maintaining its creative output.
The rebranding began with hand-drawn illustrations by the studio’s digital arts team, featuring the Rxies—a cast of characters representing the studio's capabilities. These sketches were transformed into digital art using Firefly's Structure Reference and Style Reference features, which allowed the team to generate multiple variations of the illustrations while retaining the essence of the original drawings.
“When we used Adobe Firefly for this campaign, we knew we had trusted technology that could provide the efficiency gains we were looking for while enabling us to maintain creative control over the content,” said Matt Hall, Executive Creative Director, Studio Rx. “What made it special was how Firefly allowed us to retain the personality and style of our artists' work in the finished images, a critical aspect of how we wanted to portray our brand.”
The new brand identity required more than just 20 images; fresh content was needed across various digital marketing channels. To achieve this, the team trained Firefly with the initial set of Rxie images, creating a customised solution that could generate new backgrounds, subjects, and foregrounds for the characters—all while maintaining brand consistency. By fine-tuning Firefly, Studio Rx was able to scale content creation for a wide variety of uses, minimizing the need for extensive retouching.
“AI tools like Adobe Firefly enable Studio Rx to deliver high-quality content with remarkable efficiency, and are scalable to manage the content needs of our healthcare clients,” said Graham Johnson, Chief Production Officer, IPG Health. “But it also opens up new possibilities of what can be created, such as hyper-personalised content for patients or healthcare providers, and that’s something our clients are really intrigued by.”