IPL 2024: BCCI initiates Official Partner Rights bidding Process

The IPL Governing Council has extended an invitation to well-established entities to bid for the acquisition of Official Partner Rights for the Indian Premier League. A comprehensive set of terms and conditions governing the tender process, encompassing eligibility requirements, bid submission procedures, rights, and obligations, among other details, can be found in the 'Request for Quotation' ("RFQ") document. This document can be obtained upon payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000, along with any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The process for procuring the RFQ documents is outlined in Annexure A shared by the BCCI.
The deadline for purchasing the RFQ is February 19, 2024. Interested parties have been instructed to email payment details for the RFQ purchase to rfq@bcci.tv, following the procedure outlined in Annexure A. It is emphasized that access to the RFQ documents will be granted only upon confirmation of the non-refundable fee payment. Any entity wishing to submit a bid must acquire the RFQ; however, eligibility is contingent upon satisfying the criteria outlined in the RFQ and other associated terms and conditions.
Purchasing the RFQ alone does not confer the right to bid. Interested parties have been directed to Annexure B, which specifies certain brand categories where bidding is restricted. The BCCI retains the authority to cancel or modify the bidding process at any stage without providing a reason.