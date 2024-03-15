IPL 2024: Disney Star strikes a deal with seven sponsors

Disney Star, the official broadcaster for IPL 2024, has secured sponsorship deals with seven brands ahead of the upcoming season. Among the sponsors are Dream11, Vimal, Asian Paints, Charged by Thumsup, Joy Personal Care, Dettol, and Amul.
This marks a continuation of partnerships for many of these brands, as they were also associated with the channel during the previous season. Among them are Dream11, Asian Paints, and Charged by Thums Up, which were part of the sponsorship lineup. Brands such as Airtel, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Mountain Dew, and Parle Biscuits were also among the sponsors in the previous season.
Disney Star is introducing features like Star Sports Hot Deals wherein viewers will have the opportunity to interact and engage with products through their second screen. This initiative opens up avenues for brands to create immersive product experiences within the Cricket Live studio, leveraging the expertise of cricket legends and talent to deepen viewer engagement.
Moreover, the channel is providing a platform for budding startups through Startup Powerplay, offering concise 60-second slots for showcasing their brand or product narrative. Additionally, advertisers can enhance their brand visibility through assets such as squeeze-ups and push-backs, available for purchase on a daily, weekly, or fortnightly basis.
Though the specific financial terms of these deals remain undisclosed, Disney Star has released its initial rate card. For co-presenting sponsorship on HD channels, it is seeking Rs 71 crore, while associate sponsorship is priced at Rs 35 crore. On SD channels, the figures stand at Rs 167 crore for co-presenting and Rs 83 crore for associate sponsorships.
The IPL, featuring 10 teams, is set to kick off on March 22 and will run until May 26, 2024.