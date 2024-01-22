IPL 2024: Tata Group secures five-year extension as IPL title sponsor

Tata Group has renewed its title sponsorship for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for an additional five years, spanning from 2024 to 2028. The agreement, valued at INR 2,500 crore, is noted as the highest-ever sponsorship amount in the league's history.
IPL 2024 is set to feature 74 matches, with plans to increase to 84 matches in 2025 and 94 in 2027, as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Aditya Birla Group submitted a bid of INR 500 crore per year, but Tata Sons, with the first right of refusal, had the opportunity to match the highest bid by 5 pm on Friday.
Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of BCCI, said, "We are elated to announce the partnership with the TATA Group as the Title Sponsors of the IPL. The league has transcended borders, captivating audiences worldwide with its unmatched blend of skill, excitement, and entertainment. Similarly, the TATA Group, rooted in India, has emerged as a symbol of excellence, making its mark across diverse global sectors. This collaboration embodies the spirit of growth, innovation, and a mutual dedication to excellence. The unprecedented financial commitment reflects the immense scale and global impact of the IPL on the international sports stage.”
Arun Singh Dhumal, Chairperson of IPL, added, "The collaboration with TATA Group for the title sponsorship of IPL 2024-28 is a significant milestone in IPL’s journey. The record-breaking sum of INR 2500 crore by TATA Group is a testament to the immense value and appeal that the IPL holds in the world of sports. This unprecedented amount not only sets a new benchmark in the history of the league but also reaffirms the IPL's position as a premier sporting event with global impact. TATA Group’s commitment to cricket and sports is truly commendable, and we look forward to scaling new heights together and providing fans with unparalleled cricketing entertainment."
Tata Group's financial commitment represents a 13.7% increase from Vivo's bid for the 2018-2022 period, wherein the Chinese mobile company secured the deal for INR 2,199 crores. Following the India-China tensions in 2020, Vivo was replaced by Dream11 for the 2020 season, but returned for 2021. The BCCI, however, cut ties with Vivo in 2020, leading Tata Group to take over as IPL title sponsors for 2022 and 2023 by paying INR 670 crores.
Additionally, Tata Group served as the title sponsor for the Women's Premier League (WPL), inaugurated in 2023.