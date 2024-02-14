Ipsos India announces Archana Gupta's expanded role & Malavika Mani's appointment

Ipsos, a global market research agency has announced senior level role enhancement and hiring – the expanded role of Archana Gupta, executive director and country service line leader, Market Strategy and Understanding (MSU), Ipsos India, to additionally spearhead Shopper research and capability building for young talent; and hired Malvika Mani as executive director, to service some of the large, strategic accounts of Ipsos India.
Mani will report to Vivek Gupta, managing director (research), Ipsos India and move from Nielsen IQ, where she was director Customer Intelligence – servicing accounts across CPG, FMCG, Shopper and Retail.
Commenting on the development, Vivek Gupta, Managing Director (Research), Ipsos India said, “Archana Gupta has 2 decades’ proven track record in driving business for MSU and has extensively worked in segmentation, U&A, pricing, brand tracking and customer understanding studies. Apart from her focus on client servicing, Gupta will also work with other verticals, enabling them to leverage the MSU opportunity with clients, as it is a highly intricate and specialized vertical. She will also build the capabilities of young talent in Ipsos India.”
On Malavika Mani’s role, Vivek Gupta, MD (Research) said, “We endeavour to provide clients with our global expertise and tools with a local agency kind of attentiveness. Mani will be involved in strengthening relationships with some of our key clients in the west zone; her rich experience straddling FMCG, telecom, healthcare/ pharma, and retail, coupled with her strategic leadership roles, makes her a valuable asset to Ipsos India. Her remit will be two-pronged – to reinforce client relationships and achieve ambitious growth targets with an eye on 2025."
"India features among the top 5 priority markets for Ipsos. We have been delivering double-digit growth these last few years, after displaying resilience post-COVID-19 and a strong bounce back. It is our constant endeavour to realign our businesses and leverage the core strengths of our experts. Market Strategy and Understanding, Shopper Trends are our industry-leading capabilities and likewise west zone has some of the largest logos we work with," stated Amit Adarkar, CEO, of Ipsos India.