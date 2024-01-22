Ipsos India hires Shrutika More to lead Creative Excellence vertical

Global market research company Ipsos has announced the hiring of Shrutika More as Country Service Line Leader for the Creative Excellence vertical, in India, with immediate effect.
She moves from Abbott Healthcare, a pharma company and will report to Shalini Sinha, Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking (BHT) and Creative Excellence (CRE), Ipsos India.
With 12 years of diverse work experience, both with market research agencies and corporates, her expertise areas include creative, concept and product research and benchmarking studies. More is adept at handling qualitative and quantitative research work across categories for complex and strategic work.
Commenting on her new role, Shrutika More, Country Service Line, Creative Excellence, Ipsos India, stated, “Advertising in India has undergone massive shifts in the recent past. In this new age, it becomes essential to adopt newer perspectives to evaluate and enhance the effectiveness of creative strategies. The future of advertising in India necessitates a broadened perspective for the evolving media consumption patterns of its diverse audience.”
“More’s remit will be on driving the next leg of growth for the Creative Excellence vertical in India; and to achieve this, she will be working closely with the account-facing teams across different verticals and offices in Ipsos India; with emphasis on building thought leadership for CRE and consolidating our presence in the domain," said Shalini Sinha, Group Service Line Leader, BHT & CRE, Ipsos India.
"Creative Excellence encapsulates the entire creative development process, from ideation to assessment, storyboard, monitoring the impact of campaigns and communications, and More’s extensive experience will be an asset to our prestigious roster of clients," Sinha added.
"Creativity requires excellence and it all starts with a spark. Shrutika More is joining us at a time when we have a whole new arsenal of digital and AI products for clients, to address their constant need for spiffier and more agile tools for faster decision-making," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.