Ipsos announces Jean Laurent Poitou as Chief Executive Officer

Ipsoshas announced the appointment of Jean-Laurent Poitou as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15. He will succeed Ben Page, who has led the company since November 2021.
According to the company, the Board of Directors said the leadership change comes as the company looks to accelerate growth and adapt to shifts in client demand, particularly in an era shaped by digitalisation and artificial intelligence.
Poitou brings over more than three decades of experience in technology and digital transformation. He spent more than 30 years at Accenture, holding senior international management roles across Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Most recently, he led the Digital and Technology Services practice at Alvarez & Marsal for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Outgoing CEO Page said he felt the time was right to step down after nearly four decades at Ipsos, having joined as a trainee at MORI (now Ipsos UK) and later serving as CEO of the UK, Ireland and then globally. Reflecting on his career, he added, “I am so proud of what we have achieved at Ipsos over the last few decades.”
Speaking on his appointment, Poitou said he was eager to steer Ipsos into its next phase of growth, drawing on his international experience in professional services and digital transformation. “I am delighted and determined to lead Ipsos into the next chapter of its growth,” he said, adding that the company’s strong reputation, committed teams, and use of artificial intelligence provide a solid foundation. “We will build for our clients an increasingly differentiated market and opinion research company, powered by science, technology, artificial intelligence, while remaining true to the values that have made Ipsos’ success,” he added.
Ben Page will continue as CEO until Poitou formally takes over on September 15.