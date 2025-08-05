Ipsos India elevates Suresh Ramalingam as CEO

Ipsos has appointed Suresh Ramalingam as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India, effective immediately. He succeeds Amit Adarkar, who is stepping down after a decade leading the Indian operations.
Reflecting on his journey, Adarkar said, “India has been one of Ipsos’ top five priority markets globally, and it’s been an incredibly fulfilling experience leading such a dynamic and high-growth market. As I look ahead to new challenges, I am confident that the team will continue to thrive under Ramalingam’s leadership. He brings the right blend of global experience, client focus, and vision to take Ipsos India to the next level”.
Ramalingam elevates to the India CEO role from his previous position as Chief Client Officer for APEC at Ipsos, where he was responsible for driving the commercial strategy and strengthening client relationships across the region.
With over two decades of experience at Nielsen (now NIQ) before Ipsos, Ramalingam has held senior leadership roles across multiple emerging markets, including the Middle East, Africa, Greater China, South Asia, LATAM and Eastern Europe.
In his new role, Ramalingam is expected to focus on accelerating Ipsos India’s growth, enhancing its client-centric approach, and expanding the portfolio through new product innovations and technology-led solutions.
Ramalingam, speaking on his appointment, said, “India has achieved remarkable progress under Adarkar’s leadership. My focus will be on building upon this strong foundation, driving innovation, deepening client partnerships, and fostering a high-performing, collaborative work culture. With several new launches in the pipeline, we are well-positioned to help clients achieve their ambitious goals in an evolving business environment.”
Hamish Munro, CEO of Ipsos APEC, added, “Ramalingam is a proven leader with a track record of delivering results across complex and diverse markets. Under his stewardship, we are confident that Ipsos India will continue to be a key growth engine and set new benchmarks for the region.”