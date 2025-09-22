IRTH Bags announces Twinkle Khanna as its brand ambassador

IRTH Bags has announced actor Twinkle Khanna as its brand ambassador.
The brand has launched a campaign film featuring Khanna as its brand ambassador, under her moniker Mrs Funnybones. The brand is expected to launch a series of short films that depict common issues women encounter with handbags, including unreliable zippers and impractical designs.
Speaking on the collaboration, Kanwalpreet Walia, Business Head, Women’s Bag Division at Titan Company Ltd, “Today, mobility for women isn’t just about getting from A to B, it’s about showing up in style, in a way that feels uniquely her. A woman’s bag is far more than an accessory. It is her constant companion, her secret keeper, her styling partner, and sometimes even her snack stash! With the new IRTH campaign, we wanted to spark playful and honest conversations around all the fun, fabulous, and not-so-fabulous moments women share with their bags. And who better to lead this dialogue than the ever-charming and endlessly witty Mrs. Funnybones? With her signature sass and sparkle, she turns everyday stories into laugh-out-loud moments, making her the perfect voice to celebrate the beautiful bond between a woman and her bag.”
Talking about the campaign, Twinkle Khanna says, “There’s a whole world that lives inside a woman’s handbag, snacks, secrets, sanity, sometimes even a screwdriver! This campaign felt like the perfect fit for me. It’s clever, it’s honest, and it addresses bags not just as accessories, but as companions in the chaos and charm of everyday life.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Amrish Kondurkar, Founder of Kondurkar Studio, the creative agency behind the campaign, said, "This collaboration is really about shared sensibilities. Mrs Funnybones brings her wit and joyful take on daily life, and IRTH brings thoughtful design that makes each of those moments a little better. It’s a perfect blend, a campaign that narrates what our bags were always meant to do: elevate the everyday in ways both subtle and delightful."