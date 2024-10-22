Isha Gupta has joined Swiggy as AM for Social Media and Brand Marketing, a move she announced on LinkedIn. In her post, she stated, “Driving socials and brand love for Swiggy Instamart? Let's do it.”
Before her appointment at Swiggy, Gupta worked as a Brand Manager at MindPeers, where she developed her skills in brand strategy and marketing. She has six years of experience in brand management, digital-first campaigns, and content and culture marketing.
Throughout her career, Gupta has collaborated with various digital brands, including Meta, NinjaCart, Bumble, the UN Foundation, and Nykaa. Her experience encompasses an understanding of the digital landscape and the challenges of executing effective marketing strategies. In her new role at Swiggy, she will focus on enhancing the brand's engagement and presence across social media platforms.