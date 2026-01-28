ixigo renews its partnership with Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

ixigo has renewed its partnership with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador for a second year. Sharma, who joined the platform in November 2024, will continue to represent ixigo Trains.
Sharma’s association over the past year has coincided with efforts to expand its presence among railway travellers. Campaigns featuring Sharma highlighted features such as live train status, route information, ticket availability and booking services.
The renewed partnership comes as the brand continues to focus on its rail travel offerings, including services such as free cancellation, food ordering on trains, alternate travel plans and instant refunds.
Speaking on the continuation of the partnership, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO, ixigo Trains, said, “Rohit’s association with ixigo Trains has been truly special. His leadership, credibility, and national appeal have helped us strengthen our engagement with millions of users across India. Over the last year, his presence has added fresh energy to our brand and amplified our mission to make train travel simpler, smarter, and more dependable. We are excited to continue this journey together and build on the strong momentum we’ve created.”
Speaking about his renewed association with the brand, Rohit Sharma said, “I’m excited to continue my association with ixigo Trains. The brand is solving real problems for travellers through simple and impactful solutions. I look forward to being associated with ixigo as they continue to push the boundaries of innovation in train travel.”
Sharma will continue to be part of its brand communications as the platform expands its services.