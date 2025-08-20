Jack in the Box Worldwide and Tidal7 merge to form J7

Independent agencies Jack in the Box Worldwide and Tidal7 have merged to form a new entity called J7. The partnership aims to combine Jack in the Box Worldwide’s creative storytelling, social media, consumer research and design with Tidal7’s focus on branding, digital analytics and data intelligence.
The J7 is expected to focus on AI-driven innovation, new media solutions, and tech-integrated marketing tools. The agency also plans to expand its services, create industry-specific offerings and pursue growth opportunities in India and international markets.
The leadership team supporting the founders includes Farhatnaz Ansari (Managing Partner), Sivaram Subramaniam (Executive Creative Director), and Vikram Srivastava (Director, Data and Strategy).
According to the agencies, existing teams and client relationships will remain unaffected, with both continuing to serve current partners under the unified J7 framework.
Speaking about the merger, Roopak Saluja, Founder & Chairman, Jack in the Box Worldwide, said, "This is a major inflection point in Jack in the Box Worldwide’s trajectory. Over the past decade and a half, we’ve built a culture of creativity that has set industry benchmarks time and time again. By joining forces with Tidal7, we are enhancing that culture with world-class data intelligence and strategic depth. J7 is not just a new name, it’s a manifestation of our shared commitment to building an agency that is future-ready, agile, and deeply invested in solving our clients’ most complex challenges. Our vision is to set new benchmarks for the industry, both in creativity and in measurable business impact."
Venkat Mallik, Founder & CEO, Tidal7, added, "At Tidal7, we’ve always believed that the most powerful marketing solutions emerge when brand thinking, creativity and data intelligence work hand-in-hand. With the creation of J7, that belief takes on a new dimension. We’re combining Jack in the Box Worldwide’sunmatched creative prowess with Tidal7’s best-in-class data and insight-led process for brand solutions. J7 will deliver more than campaigns; it will create growth ecosystems for clients, empower teams with advanced tools, and lead the way in an AI-driven future."