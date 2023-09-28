Jahangeer Khan joins Garage Group as AVP New Business and Client Servicing

Garage Group has announced the appointment of Jahangeer Khan as Assistant Vice President (AVP) for New Business and Client Servicing. Before joining Garage Group as AVP New Business & Client Servicing, he held positions at POKKT, Network18 Digital, HT Media, Sify, and Times Internet bringing experience in Business Sales and Revenue Management.
In his newly assumed position, Jahangeer Khan will assume responsibility for fostering prospects across Garage Group's verticals, encompassing the Corporate, Government, and E-Content sectors. Furthermore, he will assume the duty of managing and nurturing the existing client portfolio across multiple markets.
Jahangeer Khan stated, "As the newly appointed AVP, New Business and Client Servicing at Garage Group, I am honored to take on a pivotal role in driving business growth across all verticals within the company. Garage Group is renowned for its exceptional creativity in crafting emotionally compelling brand concepts that resonate deeply with audiences. I am excited to contribute to our mission and collaborate with a team renowned for its disruptive creativity as we embark on this exciting journey of expansion, making a significant impact on all facets of our business.’’
Anjali Chauhan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Garage Group, said, "It's with great pleasure that we welcome Jahangeer Khan as our AVP New Business & Client Servicing at Garage Group. His appointment marks an exciting chapter in our journey towards achieving even greater heights. His appointment marks an exciting chapter in our journey towards achieving even greater heights. We have full confidence in Jahangeer's ability to spearhead our market expansion and new business acquisition and contribute significantly to the growth of our diverse portfolio. His expertise and strategic vision will undoubtedly elevate our creative endeavors and deepen our connections with audiences. We're eagerly anticipating a future filled with innovation and prosperity under his leadership."