Jaimit Doshi joins Lenskart as Global Head of Marketing & CEO of Hustlr

Jaimit Doshi, the former Chief Technology, Digital and Marketing Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance has joined Lenskart as Global Head of Marketing and CEO of Hustler.
He took to LinkedIn and made the announcement.
“Yesterday I joined Lenskart.com with a dual role - as Lenskart’s Global Head of Marketing and CEO of Hustlr, their phenomenal successful brand. So when Peyush Bansal offered me this role over one dinner meeting, much as it was difficult to leave Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, it was an offer that was impossible to refuse. I almost jumped first and thought later. “
Last week, He announced his departure from Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance after a five-year run. Doshi has been associated with other fintech companies like Kotak Securities in the past, leading marketing verticals.