Jaimit Doshi steps down from Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

Jaimit Doshi has stepped down from his role as Chief Technology, Digital, and Marketing Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance after a five-year tenure. Doshi joined the company in March 2020 as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and was later promoted to his current position in October 2022.
Before his time at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Doshi served as Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kotak Securities and held various leadership roles in marketing across fintech companies.
In a LinkedIn post, Doshi reflected on his departure, saying, "You know when you had a good job when it's the toughest thing to say goodbye! In leadership roles, it's easy to think that one's job is to transform the organization, build growth engines, enhance shareholder value, and other management catchphrases. Well, that is true and the core reason to get paid, but it is not the whole truth. The last 5 years at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance in many ways have been transformative for me more than anything else. Especially in my belief systems and core philosophies."