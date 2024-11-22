Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins MobiKwik as Chief Marketing Officer

MobiKwik, the financial services firm, has appointed Jaskaran Singh Kapany as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Kapany announced the appointment via a LinkedIn post.
Kapany brings experience to the role, having worked in leadership positions across prominent organisations. Most recently, he served as CMO at Table Spaces Technologies in 2023 and previously held the same position at Xiaomi India for nearly a year. Prior to that, he spent close to six years as Head of Marketing at Paytm. Earlier, he was Vice President of Marketing and E-commerce at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, a position he held for over six and a half years.
Kapany said, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at MobiKwik! Looking forward to driving strategic growth, learning from extraordinary colleagues & contributing to MobiKwik's mission of revolutionising digital payments & financial services. Excited to embark on this new chapter & looking forward to making a meaningful impact in the digital finance ecosystem."
Kapany’s career also includes a tenure of more than five years at the advertising agency JWT as Senior Account Director, where he managed a portfolio of over 20 brands, including Rin, Brylcreem, Godrej Hershey’s, De Beers, and SBI Mutual Fund. Most recently, he has been offering advisory services to start-ups and businesses.