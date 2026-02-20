JioHotstar partners with OpenAI to launch ChatGPT-powered voice discovery

JioHotstar and OpenAI have announced a partnership to introduce a ChatGPT-powered voice discovery feature on the streaming platform, aiming to change how users search for and engage with content.
The integration will allow viewers to discover content by speaking in multiple languages, rather than browsing menus or typing keywords. The feature is designed to interpret user intent, mood and context to provide recommendations across genres and formats.
The ChatGPT-branded voice assistant will offer context-aware suggestions, including titles users may not have directly searched for. The tool will be available across live and on-demand content, beginning with select experiences and expanding in phases.
Speaking about the partnership, Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman, JioStar, said,"AI marks a transformative shift for the media and entertainment industry. It fundamentally disrupts every aspect of the value chain, from conceptualisation and production to discovery and monetisation. As a tech-native, user-first platform, JioStar is embedding AI at the very core of the user experience. Our partnership with OpenAI will allow viewers to discover, engage with, and even curate content simply using their voice. This is a fundamental reimagining of the entertainment experience; one that anticipates culture and feels deeply personal to every viewer.”
Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications, OpenAI, added, “Traditionally, entertainment is a one-way experience where you passively consume content - AI completely changes that. Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we’re bringing personalized AI directly into entertainment and live sports, turning every moment into an opportunity for deeper engagement. Viewers can move seamlessly from watching to asking, from curiosity to context, and from exploration to recommendation in ways that feel natural, personal, and immediately useful.”
The users will be able to make conversational queries such as requesting recommendations suitable for family viewing or seeking films based on specific themes. During live sports events, viewers will also be able to ask for key moments, scores and player highlights.
In addition to the in-app integration, it plans to introduce new features within ChatGPT. Users who search for entertainment-related queries on ChatGPT will receive contextual recommendations and streaming links from JioHotstar’s catalogue.
The rollout will begin with select features and expand over time.