JioStar secures 15 sponsors for upcoming WPL 2026 season

The Women’s Premier League’s (WPL) official broadcaster and streaming partner has signed 15 sponsors for the upcoming season. The sponsors include State Bank of India (SBI), BHIM Payments App, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, Kalyan Jewellers, TVS Eurogrip Tyres, VIDA powered by Hero MotoCorp, OpenAI (ChatGPT), OnePlus, Tata Capital, Policybazaar, Pidilite, Wipro, Reckitt Benckiser India, Mast Masala and Crystal Cook N Serve.
The tournament will return for its fourth edition from January 9 to February 5, as women’s cricket continues to draw growing commercial interest in India.
Along with categories such as FMCG, beverages and consumer technology, the 2026 season has attracted brands from newer segments, including banking and financial services, fintech and payments, automobiles and electric vehicles, gems and jewellery retail, and artificial intelligence.
The mix reflects the league’s expanding reach among advertisers across sectors.
Peaking on the development, Anup Govindan, Head - Sports Sales, JioStar said, “WPL 2026 marks a clear inflection point for women’s cricket, both in terms of scale and commercial intent. Brands today are looking beyond short-term visibility to build deeper, long-term associations and WPL offers a compelling platform that delivers scale, high engagement and strong connect. The diversity of categories coming on board reflects growing confidence in women’s cricket as a premium and impactful media property.”
“We are excited to partner with brands that share our vision of building women’s cricket into a long-term world-class sporting league,” he added.
The 2026 season will open with the Mumbai Indians facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.