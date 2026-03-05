JioStar blocks piracy websites, apps streaming ICC Men's T20 World Cup

JioStar has strengthened its anti-piracy enforcement during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, taking action against applications and websites accused of illegally streaming cricket matches.
The platform targeted several illicit IPTV applications that were distributing its content, including live tournament matches, without authorisation. As part of the action, apps such as XCIPTV, Televizo, IPTV Smarters Pro, VU IPTV Player and XTV Ultra IPTV Media Player were removed from the Google Play Store.
The removals were part of a broader enforcement effort covering 36 applications across the Google Play and iOS platforms. These apps had collectively recorded more than 26 million downloads globally.
The action follows earlier criminal enforcement measures by the streaming platform against organised piracy networks, including a previous operation that led to the shutdown of a large IPTV piracy network serving users worldwide.
Separately, under a dynamic injunction issued by the Delhi High Court, the platform suspended 141 piracy websites during the tournament, disrupting about 12.2 million instances of infringing traffic. Another 279 websites carrying unauthorised streams were also blocked at the internet service provider level under the same order.
In addition to website and app-store actions, JioStar’s anti-piracy team said it took real-time action against 15 more third-party applications, affecting an estimated 11.5 million piracy-related traffic instances.
The measures are intended to protect broadcast rights during live sporting events and ensure viewers access matches through authorised platforms.