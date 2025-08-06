JioStar bags five-year broadcast & streaming rights for US Open

JioStar has acquired the exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for the US Open Tennis Championships for the next five years. The deal, secured through the USTA’s media rights agency IMG, is expected to bring all matches from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to Indian audiences via the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.
According to the agency, JioStar has indicated that coverage will include multi-language commentary, behind-the-scenes access and other digital-first features through Star Sports and JioHotstar.
Harry Griffith, Head of International Acquisitions & Syndication at JioStar, said, “We are thrilled to add the US Open to our expanding portfolio of world-class sporting events. This association with the USTA deepens the range of premier global sports content available to fans on our platforms. With the US Open, JioStar is now the home of two of the four prestigious Grand Slams, offering year-round tennis coverage and reaffirming our commitment to delivering top-tier live action to every corner of the country.”
Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer of the USTA, added, “We are delighted to partner with JioStar to bring the US Open to our fans across India. JioStar’s forward-thinking, digital-first approach and its vast scale make it the ideal partner to carry the tournament into a new era. We look forward to connecting with tennis fans on the platforms they use most, delivering a world-class viewing experience that is innovative and engaging.”
JioStar already includes rights to ICC events, Indian national cricket, the Indian Premier League, Wimbledon and others.