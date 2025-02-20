JioStar partners with 11 brands for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming platform of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, has announced its list of sponsors, highlighting the tournament’s commercial significance.

The confirmed sponsors include Dream11, Pernod Ricard India, Beam Suntory, Kohler, Birla Opus, Vodafone Idea, ICICI Direct, McEnroe, and Eicher Motors. Indira IVF and LIC Housing Finance Limited are associate sponsors on DD Sports.

“We are thrilled to bring the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 to millions of cricket fans in India, supported by a robust roster of sponsors,” said Anup Govindan, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports, JioStar. “This tournament is poised to be a landmark event, and the enthusiastic participation of top brands underscores the unifying power of cricket. We look forward to delivering an unmatched viewing experience for fans and meaningful value for our partners.”

With growing attention on the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, it is set to captivate audiences across India through exciting brand partnerships. The tournament will engage diverse consumer segments, offering a dynamic blend of sports and brand synergy. Fans can expect an immersive viewing experience, enhanced by innovative sponsorship activations and engaging content experiences.

The ninth edition of the tournament kicks off today and will culminate with the final on March 9. All matches will be broadcast on the JioStar Network and streamed live on JioHotstar.