JioStar onboards Rhea Malhotra as Associate Director for Brand Marketing

Rhea Malhotra has been appointed as Associate Director for Brand Marketing at JioStar.
She announced her new role in a post on her LinkedIn. Malhotra wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Director | Brand Marketing | JioStar at JioStar!”
Malhotra has more than a decade of experience in brand and content marketing. She has previously worked with JioCinema, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Discovery Inc., where she handled brand architecture, communication strategy and marketing campaigns across television, films, live events and original content.
In her new role at JioStar, Malhotra is expected to work on strengthening brand positioning and marketing initiatives across the platform’s media, sports and digital entertainment businesses.
The platform operates across content, sports, live events and digital platforms in India.