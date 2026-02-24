JioStar appoints Sania Fazal as Creative Director - Brand Solutions, Content Partnerships & Branded Content

Sania Fazal has been appointed as the Creative Director - Brand Solutions, Content Partnerships & Branded Content at JioStar. Shared the move in a post on her LinkedIn.
She wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Creative Director - Brand Solutions, Content Partnerships & Branded Content at JioStar!”
Prior to her role at JioStar, she spent nearly a decade at Viacom18 Media Private Limited, where she rose through roles in brand solutions and partnerships. She led large-scale branded integrations across flagship shows, including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, managed end-to-end integration strategies for marquee IPs, and developed customised multi-platform solutions aligned with client objectives. Her work included innovation-led partnerships and revenue-focused brand collaborations across categories.
Earlier in her career, she worked at HT Media Ltd, conceptualising integrated brand solutions across on-ground and media properties such as the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and HT GIFA, spanning print, radio, digital and experiential platforms.
She began her professional journey as a market analyst at MitKat Advisory Services, focusing on research and advisory assignments.