JioStar signs three-year broadcast deal with Indian Oil's UTT

IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has announced a three-year broadcast partnership with JioStar, covering live television and digital streaming through 2027. Under the agreement, JioStar becomes the official broadcast and streaming partner of the league.
Season 6 of IndianOil UTT will be aired on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports Tamil, with streaming available on JioHotstar in English, Hindi and Tamil.
The tournament will feature both domestic and international players. Indian athletes such as Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Sreeja Akula will compete alongside international participants including Aruna Quadri, Alvaro Robles, Bernadette Szocs, Adriana Diaz, and Fan Siqi of China.
The league is held under the supervision of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani. According to organisers, UTT drew 20 million viewers across TV and OTT platforms in 2024, marking a reported 1.3x increase from the previous year.