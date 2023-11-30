Joy Personal Care appoints Sanya Malhotra as brand ambassador

Joy Personal Care recently announced Sanya Malhotra as their brand ambassador for the moisturizing category.
Speaking about this association Sunil Agarwal, Chairman of RSH Global, said, "We are glad to on board Sanya Malhotra as our brand ambassador for our flagship category of moisturisation. To broaden our product portfolio and boost market share, Sanya's partnership is a resolute commitment to celebrating natural beauty. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with her, ready to share the joy of our products with an even wider audience. Our products are enriched with hydrating properties and natural fruit-based ingredients, and are thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique needs of our customers."
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer at RSH Global, added, "Sanya Malhotra, a young face resonates with young consumers on a mass scale. Starting from her debut, she has chosen path-breaking projects that resonate with modern Indian women. Her inclusion in the film is a natural fit, given her seamless connection with our products and her wholehearted endorsement of 'no chip-chip, only soft skin,' which harmonizes flawlessly with our brand's core values. At Joy, we truly believe that personal care is the canvas on which the true beauty shines and hence, the focus is on maintaining natural skincare without indulging in unnecessary claims of extravagant benefits."
Actress Sanya Malhotra said, "I am so excited to begin this new journey as Joy Personal Care's brand ambassador, with a focus on promoting the core brand message of embracing inner beauty. Joy's commitment to natural ingredients is well-known, and their latest moisturizers carry on this tradition, offering nourishing benefits. The refreshing 'water-like finish' and 'fruity fresh' ingredients are key highlights of this digital commercial and I urge everyone to go ahead to explore these creams for truly hydrated, beautiful skin."