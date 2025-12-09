Joy Personal Care joins UP Warriorz as multi-year associate sponsor

UP Warriorz has announced a new partnership with Joy Personal Care, which joins the franchise as its Associate Sponsor. The association marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership.
Through this partnership, Joy Personal Care will support the UP Warriorz squad with a range of personal-care products and touchpoints designed to enhance everyday comfort and wellness. The collaboration also aims to extend community engagement and fan-focused initiatives built around themes of confidence, self-care, and positive routines.
Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, said, “We are pleased to partner with Joy Personal Care for the upcoming season. Their focus on quality, inclusivity and supporting individuals to be their best aligns strongly with our own values. We are grateful for their support and look forward to seeing this collaboration grow. We believe the strengths on both sides will reflect powerfully as we move forward.”
Sunil Agarwal, Co-founder & Chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global) says, “We are excited to partner with the UP Warriorz. At Joy Personal Care, we are committed to supporting women who continue to break boundaries, and this association allows us to champion that commitment on a larger platform. This partnership also strengthens our strategic focus in the northern region, which continues to be one of the largest contributors to our overall business. We are sure that this association will deepen our consumer connect, reinforce our brand mission, and further energise our long-standing support for women’s sport in India
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global) says, “Women’s cricket has grown remarkably, and the recent World Cup win reminded us that sporting excellence has no gender. Partnering with the UP Warriorz at a time when women’s sport is reshaping cultural narratives feels both timely and powerful. The Women’s Premier League has created a space where talent and individuality rise above stereotypes.
At Joy Personal Care, we are rooted in confidence and inclusivity, and we are committed to supporting this evolution. This partnership echoes our commitment to a future where every woman has the freedom to define her own path- in sport, in beauty, and in life.”
As the Associate Sponsor of the UP Warriorz, Joy Personal Care will have a strong and integrated presence throughout the season, including visibility on the team’s jersey and merchandise. As part of the association, Joy Personal Care will engage with players, audiences and local communities through co-created campaigns, product experiences and awareness initiatives that promote accessible and effective everyday skincare.