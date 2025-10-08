Joyalukkas names Samantha Ruth Prabhu as brand ambassador

Joyalukkas, the international jewellery group, has appointed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its latest brand ambassador. The move adds to the company’s existing global representation alongside actor Kajol.
Prabhu is expected to be part of an integrated global campaign aimed at showcasing the brand’s design heritage. The campaign will highlight the brand’s craftsmanship and appeal across its international markets.
Speaking of the association with the actor, Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman, Joyalukkas Group, said, "Samantha embodies the spirit of the modern woman - confident, stylish, and truly distinctive. Her persona resonates deeply with our ethos of celebrating life’s treasured moments with fine jewellery. We are honoured to welcome her into the Joyalukkas family as we continue to inspire jewellery lovers across the globe.”
Talking about the partnership, Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Jewellery has forever been a personal expression of who I am - a tale of emotion, celebration, and strength behind every piece. Joyalukkas embodies all these aspects, and more. I'm thrilled to partner with a brand that celebrates beauty with substance and inspires women everywhere to shine with confidence.”