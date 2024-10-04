JSW Paints ropes in Dulquer Salmaan as brand ambassador for South India

JSW Paints, the paints company and part of the JSW Group signed actor Dulquer Salmaan as its brand ambassador for the Southern markets.
This partnership marks a new chapter for the brand as it strengthens its bond with customers in Southern India. The company released its new campaign ‘Khoobsurat Soch’ featuring brand ambassadors Salmaan and Alia Bhatt. The new campaign is being launched across television channels, digital and other platforms.
In the campaign film, Salmaan and Bhatt invite everyone to embark on a journey of self-expression with the company's paints. The soundtrack of the film is composed by Gulzar, making it a mix of visual and auditory experience for the audience. The film has been conceptualised by TBWA\India.
Commenting on the association, AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dulquer Salmaan to the JSW Paints family. His immense popularity, the variety of roles and performances and genuine connection with the people make him an ideal choice to represent our brand. We believe his association will take our idea of Think Beautiful closer to consumers."
Commenting on his association with the company, Dulquer Salmaan said, "I am thrilled to be associated with JSW Paints, a young brand that stands for excellence and innovation in the paint industry. I am glad to be associated with a company that shares my values and commitment to quality. I look forward to contributing to JSW Paints' journey with Think Beautiful and connecting with consumers."