Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. names Adamya Dua as Head of Marketing

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited has appointed Adamya Dua as Head of Marketing for Dunkin’. Dua shared the appointment in a post in his LinkedIn. H
Before taking his new role, Dua built a diverse career spanning healthcare, retail, beverages, pet care, media and consumer goods. Most recently, he served as Head of Marketing at Sukoon Health, where he led brand and growth initiatives in mental healthcare across multiple Indian cities.
Prior to that, he was Associate Director of Content & Marketing at Heads Up For Tails, steering omni-channel campaigns, expanding the retail footprint and driving community engagement events. Dua was also part of the leadership team at craft beer brand Kati Patang, where he oversaw brand positioning, partnerships, trade marketing and HoReCa sales in North India.
Earlier, he managed marketing strategy at the travel startup Byo and contributed to branded content and campaign amplification at Times Network. He began his career in sales and modern trade with Godrej Appliances, managing large-format retail accounts across North India.