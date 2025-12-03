Junglee Games elevates Abhishek Bharti to CTO and Bharat Bhatia to CBO

Junglee Games has elevated Abhishek Bharti to Chief Technology Officer and Bharat Bhatia to Chief Business Officer as part of a planned leadership transition. Bharti previously served as senior vice president of technology, while Bhatia was the company’s chief marketing officer.
The elevations come alongside the transition of co-founder Kapil Rathee to Chief Executive Officer. The company said the changes align with Flutter Entertainment’s Asia-Pacific strategy and follow a structured succession plan.
Commenting on the leadership transitions, Barni Evans, CEO, Flutter APAC, said, “Kapil has been a central driver of Junglee’s growth for more than a decade, and his planned appointment as CEO is a natural progression of the leadership he has consistently demonstrated. His strategic clarity and deep understanding of the business will be essential as Junglee expands its product offerings. We are also thankful to Ankush and have immense gratitude for the strong foundation and culture he has built. This transition positions Junglee to play an even larger role in Flutter’s long-term strategy for the APAC region.”
Outgoing CEO Ankush Gera will continue as an advisor to the board. “It has been a phenomenal journey building Junglee, and I am so proud of everything we have achieved as a team. Kapil has been a key force behind the company’s growth, business leadership and navigating multiple challenges over the past decade. I am confident that under Kapil’s stewardship alongside Bharat, Abhishek and the rest of Junglee's exco, the business will enter its strongest phase yet,” he said.
Commenting on his appointment, Kapil Rathee said, “I am honoured to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for Junglee. Over the last decade, we have built a company rooted in innovation, integrity, and exceptional player experiences. With the support of our exco, my focus will be on expanding into new products and markets, enhancing our product leadership, strategy and driving sustainable long-term growth in alignment with Flutter’s APAC strategy.”