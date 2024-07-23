Advertisment
Karan Kumar joins BPTP as CMO

Following almost two years in the healthcare sector at Art Fertility, where he led marketing and growth for operations in the Middle East and India, Karan Kumar has re-entered the real estate industry.

Karan Kumar

Karan Kumar has joined BPTP as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Kumar said, "I am excited to be a part of BPTP in this phase of its growth journey. It's a brand strongly focused on delivering innovative products underpinned by a commitment to global sustainability standards while seeking to earn preference and trust from all stakeholders - customers, partners, and employees alike. I look forward to continuing to build upon this legacy while working with a very passionate and agile team at BPTP.

BPTP cmo Karan Kumar