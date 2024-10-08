Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sidharth Malhotra become the new faces of UNIQLO India

UNIQLO announced Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra as the new faces of the brand in India. This partnership will be marked with the duo’s debut in UNIQLO’s 2024 Fall Winter campaign.
Commenting on the launch of her partnership with UNIQLO, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “UNIQLO has been a go to brand for everyday essentials for me and my family. This feels like a natural collaboration as I believe clothing needs to be classic, functional and versatile. I am honored to partner with the brand and look forward to personifying the brand’s LifeWear philosophy of authenticity and timelessness.”
Sidharth Malhotra added, “UNIQLO is known to effortlessly blend innovation and timeless style. What I admire most is how they keep things versatile, making fashion that adapts to everyday life without losing its edge. For someone who values both comfort and quality, this collaboration is exciting because it aligns with my personal approach to fashion and I’m really looking forward to sharing this collection with everyone.”
Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director at UNIQLO India, said, "We are delighted to introduce Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra as the new faces of UNIQLO with the launch of our 24 Fall Winter Campaign. Both artists represent unique personalities that resonate with the ethos of LifeWear and each of their individual styles are a perfect representation of what UNIQLO stands for.”