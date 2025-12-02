Kartik Sharma becomes CEO of Omnicom Media India

Kartik Sharma has been appointed CEO of Omnicom Media India, a key leadership move as the group undertakes one of the largest restructurings in its history following its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG). Sharma will report to Tony Harradine, CEO of Omnicom Media APAC.
According to media reports, Sharma emerged as the leading contender for the role on the back of strong business momentum. Omnicom Media Group India added more than 10 clients in 2025, worth over $40 million collectively. Recent wins include Kimberly-Clark, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, Atomberg, Double A, Michelin, Watertec and Bondbazaar. The network also secured Marico, its biggest India mandate since the Tata Motors appointment.
Sharma joined Omnicom in July 2020 after serving as CEO – South Asia at Wavemaker. During more than a decade at the agency (formerly Maxus), he held senior leadership positions that bolstered its regional operations. His earlier roles include stints at Madison Media and Mindshare.
His elevation comes as Omnicom integrates IPG’s assets, retires several long-standing creative brands and eliminates more than 4,000 jobs worldwide. The overhaul consolidates Omnicom’s position as the world’s largest advertising holding group by revenue, ahead of Publicis and WPP.
As part of the organisation’s wider APAC restructure, Omnicom has formalised four global brand president roles across its media networks: George Manas at OMD, Stacy DeRiso at Initiative, Susan Kingston-Brown at UM and Christian Flouch at PHD. Announcements for Mediahub and Hearts & Science are expected later.