Kartik Vishwanathan joins WPP Media as Vice President - Investments, Media

WPP Media has appointed Kartik Vishwanathan as Vice President - Investments (Media). He announced the move in a post on LinkedIn.
Sharing his appointment, Vishwanathan wrote, “Glad to be working with WPP Media again, an organisation that shaped a significant part of my professional journey over the years. Currently serving as Vice President - Investments, contributing to regional and global priorities through a special assignment with a strategic mandate.”
Vishwanathan returns to the WPP network after holding multiple leadership roles at Mindshare. His positions there included Head of Investment Strategy for Mindshare China, Head - Strategic Initiatives and Integration for Mindshare India, Principal Partner and Partner at The Exchange, Senior Director - Media Buying at Mindshare Fulcrum, and Director - Integrated Channel Planning, MIS and Operations.
Earlier in his career, he worked at Fractal Analytics as a Project Manager and at eClerx as Process Manager - Pricing Analytics. He also held roles at i2c World, Inc. and GTL Limited.