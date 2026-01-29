KCT Group names Yathish Kumar as Group Head of Marketing

KCT Group has appointed Yathish Kumar as Group Head of Marketing, as announced on Thursday.
In the role, Kumar is expected to oversee marketing, brand and growth strategy across the firm’s businesses, which include bulk commodity logistics, aquaculture, commercial real estate, a single-family office investment arm, corporate social responsibility initiatives and a non-profit arts and culture centre.
Kumar has more than a decade of experience in marketing and strategy. Before joining KCT Group, he served as head of marketing strategy, research and analytics at Casagrand Premier Builder Limited, where he worked on brand development, customer engagement, marketing automation and data-driven performance systems.
The appointment comes as it continues to expand across its business segments and pursue growth through coordination across its portfolio.