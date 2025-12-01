Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water partners with WPL for 2026-27

Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water from United Breweries Limited has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Official Good Times Partner of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
The WPL has seen rapid growth since its launch, with viewership rising from 124 million in 2023 to 233 million in 2025. The league’s momentum has also been strengthened by India’s recent Women’s World Cup victory.
The 2026 season will feature five teams competing in 22 matches over a month-long schedule.
Announcing the partnership, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, “Good Times are created in the moments that move us, in moments of joy, connection and shared celebration. The WPL continues to give India those moments, season after season. With Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, we are proud to partner with a league that inspires millions, unites fans across the country and brings people together to cheer. Together, we look forward to creating more moments worth cheering for.”
BCCI spokesperson added, “We are excited to welcome Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water as the Official Partner for TATA WPL 2026 and 2027. Their association reflects the vibrancy and energy of the league, enhancing the fan experience both on and off the field. Together, we look forward to creating an engaging platform that celebrates India’s women cricketers and brings more excitement, passion, and joy to audiences across the country.”
Kingfisher’s branding and activities will be visible across digital campaigns, contests, outlet promotions and fan-engagement initiatives during the tournament.