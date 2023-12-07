Kotak Life onboards Rajkummar Rao as its brand ambassador

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (Kotak Life) has onboarded actor Rajkummar Rao as its new brand ambassador.
Talking about the collaboration, Rajkummar Rao said, "I am delighted to be a part of Kotak Life's mission to bring assurance to people’s lives. Today, planning is crucial as it helps families achieve their financial goals. And, in this, life insurance plays an important role in securing the common person’s finances. I look forward to my association with Kotak Life and in line with their journey to enable the government’s vision of ‘Insurance for All’ by 2047."
Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited said, “Rajkummar Rao's remarkable journey in the entertainment industry is a testament to his honesty, hard work and dedication to improve his craft. These qualities align perfectly with our brand values of professionalism, continuous improvement, trustworthiness and customer-centricity. Rajkummar’s relatable and down-to-earth personality makes him an ideal fit for our target audience, and we are confident that his association with our brand will encourage people from all walks of life to prioritize their financial security.”
During his association, Rajkummar Rao will represent Kotak Life in print, television and social media campaigns.