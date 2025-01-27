Krishnarao Buddha bids farewell to Parle Products after 24 years

Krishnarao Buddha, former senior category head for marketing at Parle Products, has stepped down from his position after a distinguished tenure with the company. In this role, Buddha oversaw the portfolio that included confectionery, snacks, cakes, and rusks. He has worked with the company for the last 24 years.
Buddha reflected on his time at Parle Products through a LinkedIn post and said, "I’ve had the privilege of being part of a team that’s truly passionate, dedicated, and committed to excellence. Each day brought new insights, experiences, and the opportunity to contribute to something much larger than myself. The impact of this journey will stay with me as I move forward, carrying valuable lessons and cherished moments."
An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Buddha began his career at Maxwell Apparels before moving to Uncle Chipps as deputy product manager. He subsequently joined Excelcia Foods as product manager and later Gold Cross, before joining Parle Products in 2001. At Parle, Buddha first handled the biscuits and confectionery portfolio and later led the Snacks division. He is credited with relaunching Magix Creme biscuits in the mass segment and introducing BakeSmith English Marie as a premium offering.