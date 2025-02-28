Krvvy and 1702 Digital team up to amplify digital reach

Krvvy, a lingerie brand, has teamed up with 1702 Digital, an Indian digital marketing agency. This collaboration is set to elevate the brand’s online visibility, drive growth, and connect with a broader audience, helping it expand its reach and further solidify its position in the lingerie industry.
The brand’s mission is to create high-quality, comfortable, and stylish lingerie that empowers individuals to feel confident in their own skin, regardless of shape or size. Now, with the agency on board, the brand aims to accelerate its growth in the digital landscape.
“We are thrilled to partner with 1702 Digital to amplify our online presence,” said Anant Bhardwaj of Krvvy. “Their expertise in SEO and digital marketing will be invaluable as we continue to expand and connect with more individuals who believe in our mission of inclusivity and empowerment. With 1702 Digital’s support, we are confident that Krvvy will continue to grow and become a leader in the lingerie and shapewear industry.”
Mihir Joshi, Co-Founder of 1702 Digital, shared his excitement about the collaboration. “We are honoured to work with Krvvy, a brand that is breaking boundaries in the lingerie industry. Their focus on empowering individuals through stylish, inclusive products aligns perfectly with our approach at 1702 Digital. Our team is committed to optimizing Krvvy’s online presence, ensuring their products are discovered by the right audience. We are confident that Krvvy will reach new heights and continue to resonate with customers who value inclusivity and confidence.”
Through this partnership, the brand aims to not only increase its website traffic but also enhance its overall brand awareness and recognition in the competitive lingerie market.