Kunal Danda joins HiveMinds as Sr. VP - Mumbai

HiveMinds, the digital marketing agency and part of the Madison World, has announced the appointment of Kunal Danda as Senior Vice President to lead the company’s Mumbai operations.
Danda brings over two decades of experience in media strategy and management, most recently serving as VP, Client Services at GroupM’s EssenceMedia.com. He has led large teams and managed P&L responsibilities while working with clients such as Aditya Birla Group, ICICI Group, Kellogg’s, Castrol, Bajaj Auto, Games 24X7, Upstox and more.
Jyothirmayee JT, CEO and Founder of HiveMinds, said, "HiveMinds is on a strong growth trajectory. Mumbai is a key market to increase our footprint across categories and to offer full-funnel digital media services. Kunal’s extensive cross-industry experience and visionary leadership make him the ideal leader to expand our reach and achieve new milestones of success."
Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO - Madison Media & OOH at Madison World, added, "HiveMinds has firmly established itself as a formidable player in the industry. I’m confident that with Kunal on board, we will continue to strengthen our leadership position and deliver cutting-edge, integrated media solutions to our clients across the region."