Laqshya Media Group launches new content vertical

Laqshya Media Group (LMG) has announced the launch of Laqshya StoryWorks, a new division focused on producing original fiction and non-fiction content for digital platforms. The vertical will work on original IPs, branded content across multiple platforms and AI-led storytelling.
Industry professional Ravi Kudesia has been appointed Vice President and Business Head of the studio.
Kudesia, who brings more than two decades of experience across television, digital, print and radio, previously served as Head of Special Projects and Branded Content at ABP Network. He has worked on projects including the Ideas of India Summit and Roots & Rhythm, and earlier led initiatives such as the Maruti Suzuki Road Safety Index at Times Television Network.
The new studio aims to help the group develop, produce and distribute entertainment and infotainment properties, as well as brand-focused narratives supported by artificial intelligence.
Speaking about this launch, Alok Jalan, Chairman & Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group, said, “We see a tremendous opportunity at the intersection of content, technology and branding. Content marketing and IP creation are fast becoming essential parts of the media mix. Laqshya StoryWorks gives us a creative powerhouse to produce long-form shows, short-form videos, and experiential storytelling that resonate with today’s consumers. It will allow us to harness emerging creative tech to produce compelling narratives for audiences, which in turn empowers our clients to connect with consumers in novel ways. This launch aligns perfectly with our vision of creativity and innovation driving measurable impact for brands.”
Laqshya Media Group, which operates across OOH, DOOH, digital marketing, experiential and brand technology, said the new studio will focus on long-term branded entertainment and original IPs to build proprietary assets and develop additional revenue streams.
It will create long-form series, short digital formats, fiction and non-fiction content, along with platform-specific storytelling for OTT, social media, broadcast and events. It will also use AI tools for scale and personalisation.
Speaking on Kudesia’s appointment, Alok Jalan added, “Ravi’s expertise in driving both branded content and strategic partnerships will help him operate on both sides of the table. With Ravi’s track record of building revenue-focused content ecosystems, we are confident to grow this vertical exponentially.”
Alok Kudesia said, “Content is the next frontier for brand engagement, and Laqshya StoryWorks hits the mark at just the right time. We aim to create content that is not only creatively superb but also backed by strategy and data to deliver measurable outcomes for brands.”
He will report to Atul Shrivastava, Director and CEO of Laqshya Media Group, and is assembling a team of writers, editors, producers, designers, technologists and sales professionals. LMG said multiple content projects are in development and will be announced later.