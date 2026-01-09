Laqshya Media Group secures WPL 2026 ceremonies and fan engagement mandate

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded Laqshya Media Group the mandate for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 opening and closing ceremonies, mid-innings match entertainment and fan engagement.
Under the mandate, the agency will manage in-stadium entertainment and spectator engagement across all 22 matches of the tournament. The season will be the first major women’s cricket event in India since the national team’s victory at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
The WPL 2026 opening ceremony will feature actor Jacqueline Fernandez, while the closing ceremony is set to include a performance by musician Yo Yo Honey Singh.
The agency will also oversee mid-innings entertainment during every match. The plan includes live performances by artists, technology-led elements such as drone shows and laser displays, as well as traditional fan activities including live brass bands and on-ground activations.
In addition to stadium-based events, the company will execute a nationwide visibility campaign using out-of-home advertising across major cities, state capitals and airports.
Commenting on the association, Alok Jalan, CMD, Laqshya Media Group, said, “India is a country where sport is not just watched; it is deeply felt. At Laqshya, our focus is on building meaningful, scalable sporting experiences that go far beyond one tournament or one season. The Women’s Premier League is a defining moment for women’s sport in India, and we are committed to creating platforms, visibility, and fan engagement models that will continue to elevate Indian sport for years to come.”