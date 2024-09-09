LeadSquared & Admitad partner to enhance global reach and marketing

LeadSquared, a CRM and marketing automation platform, has partnered with Admitad, a global performance marketing provider, to expand its international presence and strengthen its partner network. This partnership will help both companies grow. Admitad will list LeadSquared on its platform, boosting its visibility and assisting with brand collaborations, while LeadSquared will promote Admitad in the Indian market through referrals and increased exposure.
The partnership will allow the platform’s clients to access the performance marketing provider’s affiliate marketing tools, while Admitad will offer LeadSquared’s CRM and marketing solutions to its global brand network. This collaboration aims to help both companies grow and enhance their offerings to clients.
Speaking about the partnership, Anand Dhand, Head of Alliances and International Markets, LeadSquared said, "We are thrilled to welcome Admitad as our partner. This collaboration represents a pivotal step in expanding our reach and enhancing our partner ecosystem. By integrating Admitad's extensive network we will drive significant value for our clients and elevate our brand's visibility on a global scale."
Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad said, “Adding LeadSquared to our partner roster is great news for Admitad clients seeking to optimize their programs’ performance. LeadSquared’s marketing automation features can help affiliate advertisers to nurture leads, monitor conversions, manage communications, and automate payouts, thus streamlining the whole affiliate management process. This is precisely the added value we want to deliver to our clients by partnering with the best companies across the whole digital marketing spectrum.”